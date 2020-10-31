First Quadrant L P CA Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $478.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.44. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

