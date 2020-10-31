First Quadrant L P CA Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,334,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $194.20 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

