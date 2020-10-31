First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.3% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 128.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.41 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.