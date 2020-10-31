First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

