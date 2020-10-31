First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund comprises approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 1.67% of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CARZ stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

