First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,349 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,036 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,454,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,282,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 534,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.