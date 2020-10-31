Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

