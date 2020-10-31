Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 31801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.42.

The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $40,283,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $25,653,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Five9 by 125.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 356,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,476,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $15,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -389.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

