Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

