Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

FREQ opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $736.17 million and a PE ratio of -17.23.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $339,893.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,363,412.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,599.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,714 shares of company stock worth $1,677,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 50,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.