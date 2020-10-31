FTX Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.45 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $355.42 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00027189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.03805956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00216522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001371 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.