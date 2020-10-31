Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 1,140,655 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 478,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 404,090 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 148,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

