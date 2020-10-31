Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

