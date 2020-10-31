Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Insider Sells $33,660.00 in Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,244 shares in the company, valued at $33,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GRTX opened at $8.19 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $203.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

