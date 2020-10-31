Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $260.00 at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $220.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $5,521,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.