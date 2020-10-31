General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in General Electric were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

