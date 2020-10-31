Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $561,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

