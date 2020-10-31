Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Global Self Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $27,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,462.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.