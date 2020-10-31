Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLNG opened at $7.55 on Monday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

