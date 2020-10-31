GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $106,792.78 and $4.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001524 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003512 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002081 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.