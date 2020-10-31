GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695 over the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

