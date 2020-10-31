Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.50. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.