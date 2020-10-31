H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLUYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue cut H. Lundbeck A/S- to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $28.16 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.65.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

