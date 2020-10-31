Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.