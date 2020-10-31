HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

