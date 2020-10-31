Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.