Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

