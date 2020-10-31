Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 43.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after buying an additional 466,251 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average is $178.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

