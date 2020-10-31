Hemenway Trust Co LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

