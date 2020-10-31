HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ HFFG opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.70. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 65.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 206,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 169.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 94,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.