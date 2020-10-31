Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.