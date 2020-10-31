IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAC. UBS Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.04.

IAC opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

