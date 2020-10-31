IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $424.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $453.20. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.