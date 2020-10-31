Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 419.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 255.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

PFEB opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

