Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Buys $13,650.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP David Todd Hornberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

ORRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

