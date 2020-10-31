Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $23,911.47 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $23,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $23,263.13.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $24.37 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -21.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

