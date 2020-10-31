Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 148.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.