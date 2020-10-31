Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $16.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Invesco stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 95.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 468.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

