Investors Purchase High Volume of Meta Financial Group Put Options (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 738% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $29.34 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

