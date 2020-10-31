iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

