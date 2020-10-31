iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,166,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

