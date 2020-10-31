iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

