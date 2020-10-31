iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $153.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average is $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

