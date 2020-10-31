iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

