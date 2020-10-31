iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Reduced by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $876,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 30,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $890,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $153.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

