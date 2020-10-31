iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lifted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after buying an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 74,926 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

