iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $189.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

