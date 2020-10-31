iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $327.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.28.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

