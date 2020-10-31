iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $327.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.26 and a 200 day moving average of $320.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

