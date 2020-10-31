iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

